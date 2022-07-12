Left Menu

Slovene PM suggests incentive stepping stones for W. Balkan countries on path to EU

Years of waiting for membership have led to resentment and cooling enthusiasm for the EU in many countries of the Western Balkans, a disenchantment that many in European capitals worry creates openings in the region for strategic rivals like China and Russia.

The European Union should focus on rewarding countries of the Western Balkans for progress on the road to accession in order to create incentives for them to keep pursuing a distant and challenging goal, Slovenia's Prime Minister said.

Robert Golob, who was in Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, gave the example of energy, suggesting that North Macedonia could be allowed to participate in Europe-wide energy projects as soon as it had fully implemented all EU energy rules. "The problem now is that you only have one goal which is very far in the future so you have to make one huge step before you make any kind of success. That’s not very motivational," he told Reuters in an interview.

"If we can just cut it into small steps and let each country see that there is something for it then it’s very easy to convince other countries that they do those same steps," he added. Years of waiting for membership have led to resentment and cooling enthusiasm for the EU in many countries of the Western Balkans, a disenchantment that many in European capitals worry creates openings in the region for strategic rivals like China and Russia.

