Special court rejects bail plea of two Bengaluru terror accused

A special court in Bengaluru for National Investigation Agency NIA cases has rejected bail pleas of two persons from the city who were arrested in 2020 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA.The two - Zabiulla 25 and Sayed Fasiur Rehman 38- along with 20 others, were arrested in 2020, and are alleged to have been involved with the terrorist organisation IS and planning terror activities in India.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-07-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 21:04 IST
A special court in Bengaluru for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases has rejected bail pleas of two persons from the city who were arrested in 2020 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The two - Zabiulla (25) and Sayed Fasiur Rehman (38)- along with 20 others, were arrested in 2020, and are alleged to have been involved with the terrorist organisation IS and planning terror activities in India. The two accused had approached the court for bail by contending that since no charge sheet was filed against them under Section 15 of the Act, the allegations against them had to be dropped. Judge Gangadhara C M, who heard their bail plea, noted that both of them had applied for bail separately on earlier occasions and circumstances had not changed since then. Their bail pleas which has the same contentions was rejected earlier. The accused are alleged to have been members of the IS and plotting terror activities including targeting some leaders in Bengaluru and causing communal violence. The investigation had revealed their contact with handlers in Pakistan.

