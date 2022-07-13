Left Menu

Woman hospitalised after acid attack in Odisha

The miscreants fled the spot after the attack.Based on the preliminary reports, the police said the woman was attacked over non-repayment of loans she had taken from several persons in the village.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-07-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 14:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A woman was seriously injured after some unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled acid on her in Odisha's Cuttack district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place at Nuapatana village under Tigiria police station area in Cuttack district at around 4 am when the 36-year-old woman was on her morning walk, the police said.

After verification of the CCTV footage, the police said that the woman was found running on the streets alone. It was not ascertained how many people were involved in the acid attack incident.

She was admitted to a local hospital with severe burn injuries and later shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack.

Approximately 50 percent of her body is assumed to have been burnt in the acid attack, the police said.

The victim from her hospital bed told reporters that four persons hurled acid at her as soon as she stepped out of her house. The miscreants fled the spot after the attack.

Based on the preliminary reports, the police said the woman was attacked over the non-repayment of loans she had taken from several persons in the village. Though the woman had taken the loans on the interest she could not repay the amount for which some people used to visit her house demanding money.

