U.S., Israel announce new tech partnership in health, climate

The United States and Israel announced on Wednesday a new advanced technology partnership ahead of President Joe Biden's trip to the region.

"A Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology will be established by the countries' national security advisers that will focus on strategic technologies artificial intelligence, quantum and solutions to global challenges such as climate change and improving pandemic preparedness," said a joint statement from Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

