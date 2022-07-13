Maha: Police bust fled trade racket in Palghar; minor girl among 2 Nigerians rescued
Police have busted a flesh trade racket here in Maharashtra and rescued a Nigerian woman and a minor girl who were being pushed into prostitution, an official said on Wednesday.Acting on a tip-off, the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar polices anti-human trafficking cell on Tuesday evening sent a decoy customer to a flat in Nallasopara area, from where the racket was allegedly being operated, and later raided the premises.The police team rescued two Nigerian nationals, a 16-year-old girl and a woman aged 22, who were being forced into flesh trade, police inspector Santosh Choudhary said.
- Country:
- India
Police have busted a flesh trade racket here in Maharashtra and rescued a Nigerian woman and a minor girl who was being pushed into prostitution, an official said on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police's anti-human trafficking cell on Tuesday evening sent a decoy customer to a flat in the Nallasopara area, from where the racket was allegedly being operated, and later raided the premises.
The police team rescued two Nigerian nationals, a 16-year-old girl and a woman aged 22, who was being forced into the flesh trade, police inspector Santosh Choudhary said. The police arrested a person, also a Nigerian, for allegedly pushing the two victims into prostitution, he said. The Achole police here registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
The rescued girl and the woman were sent to a shelter home, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Governor seeks details from state govt over resolutions, circulars issued from June 22 to 24
No work for them in Maharashtra, can rest in Guwahati till July 11, quips Sanjay Raut on SC order on rebel Shiv Sena MLAs
Amid power tussle in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reaches Delhi
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets BJP president J P Nadda amid political instability in the state.
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Thackeray to chair cabinet meeting today