PTI | Palghar | Updated: 13-07-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 16:07 IST
Maha: Police bust fled trade racket in Palghar; minor girl among 2 Nigerians rescued
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Police have busted a flesh trade racket here in Maharashtra and rescued a Nigerian woman and a minor girl who was being pushed into prostitution, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police's anti-human trafficking cell on Tuesday evening sent a decoy customer to a flat in the Nallasopara area, from where the racket was allegedly being operated, and later raided the premises.

The police team rescued two Nigerian nationals, a 16-year-old girl and a woman aged 22, who was being forced into the flesh trade, police inspector Santosh Choudhary said. The police arrested a person, also a Nigerian, for allegedly pushing the two victims into prostitution, he said. The Achole police here registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The rescued girl and the woman were sent to a shelter home, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

