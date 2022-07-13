Mumbai: Court allows Aryan Khan's plea seeking return of his passport
A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday allowed the plea of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khans son Aryan Khan, who has got a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB in the last years drugs-on-cruise case, seeking the return of his passport.Aryan Khan had submitted his passport before the court as part of his bail conditions. He was arrested in October last year in the high-profile drugs case.
- Country:
- India
A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday allowed the plea of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who has got a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the last year's 'drugs-on-cruise' case, seeking the return of his passport.
Aryan Khan had submitted his passport before the court as part of his bail conditions. He was arrested in October last year in a high-profile drug case. However, in its charge sheet filed in May, the probe agency did not name him as an accused. The NCB let off Aryan Khan and five others due to a ''lack of sufficient evidence''.
On June 30, he moved an application before the special court hearing cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act through his lawyers Amit Desai and Rahul Agarwal of Desai Desai Carrimjee and Mulla, a law firm, seeking the return of his passport, citing the charge sheet that did not name him.
The anti-drug agency, in its response to the actor's plea, said it has no objection to returning his passport.
The special court judge, V V Patil, then allowed Aryan's plea to take his passport back.
The 24-year-old was arrested by the NCB on October 3 last year, following a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.
Aryan Khan had spent over 20 days in prison before being granted bail by the Bombay High Court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi govt's plan to build 'Bollywood Park' in limbo due to fund crunch
Aryan Khan moves plea in NDPS court seeking return of his passport
Aryan Khan asks court to return his passport, moves plea
Global Performance Marketing Giant Adsparkx Turns to Bollywood to Foster Pride Month Awareness
Social media hate against Bollywood mirage, never worried me: Karan Johar