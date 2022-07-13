Sri Lanka defense chief says military, police will respect constitution

Sri Lanka's defense chief, General Shavendra Silva, said on Wednesday the armed forces and police would respect the constitution, and called for calm after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives.

"We have requested political leaders to decide the way forward till a new president is sworn in and notify us and the public by this evening," Silva said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)