Maha rains: 15 devotees stranded at temple located in middle of river

At least 15 devotees, including senior citizens, were on Wednesday stranded at a temple situated in the middle of the swollen Wainganga river, where they had gone to offer prayers on the occasion of Guru Purnima amid rains, in Bhandara district of Maharashtra, an official said.

District Disaster Management Officer Abhishek Naamdas said all the devotees are safe and local officials besides a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been sent to the site to rescue them.

These 15 devotees went to the Madgi Temple, situated in the middle of the Wainganga river, in a boat to pay obeisance on Guru Purnima and got stuck at the shrine due to the rising water level, he said.

The water level in the river was already high due to heavy rains in Bhandara district in the last few days and it went up further on Wednesday, Naamdas said.

