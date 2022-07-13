Left Menu

Maha: Four swept away in nullahs amid rains in Gondia

Four persons were swept away in flooded nullahs in separate incidents in Maharashtras Gondia district on Wednesday, an official said.Efforts are on to trace them, he said.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:36 IST
Maha: Four swept away in nullahs amid rains in Gondia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were swept away in flooded nullahs in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Wednesday, an official said.

Efforts are on to trace them, he said. The incidents occurred in Pujaritola (Lodhitola) village and Gondia city in the afternoon. Ashish Dharmaraj Bagde (25) and Sanju Pramod Bagde (23), both residents of Pujaritola village, were walking towards their field when they tried to cross a swollen nullah, said district disaster management officer Rajan Choubey.

The duo was pulled in by strong currents and swept away, he said.

Personnel from the district search and rescue team (DSRT) have been pressed into service to trace them, Choubey added.

In Gautam Nagar area in Gondia city, Javed Ali Hazrat Ali Sayyad (24) and Baba alias Rehan Ali Kalim Sheikh (15) were swept away while they were trying to swim in the flooded Chautha nullah. A search operation has been launched to traced them, the official added. All the eight tehsils of Gondia district have witnessed incessant rains in the last 24 hours and water levels have risen in most of the rivers and reservoirs in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022