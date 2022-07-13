Maha: Four swept away in nullahs amid rains in Gondia

Four persons were swept away in flooded nullahs in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Wednesday, an official said.

Efforts are on to trace them, he said. The incidents occurred in Pujaritola (Lodhitola) village and Gondia city in the afternoon. Ashish Dharmaraj Bagde (25) and Sanju Pramod Bagde (23), both residents of Pujaritola village, were walking towards their field when they tried to cross a swollen nullah, said district disaster management officer Rajan Choubey.

The duo was pulled in by strong currents and swept away, he said.

Personnel from the district search and rescue team (DSRT) have been pressed into service to trace them, Choubey added.

In Gautam Nagar area in Gondia city, Javed Ali Hazrat Ali Sayyad (24) and Baba alias Rehan Ali Kalim Sheikh (15) were swept away while they were trying to swim in the flooded Chautha nullah. A search operation has been launched to traced them, the official added. All the eight tehsils of Gondia district have witnessed incessant rains in the last 24 hours and water levels have risen in most of the rivers and reservoirs in the region.

