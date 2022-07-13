14 Chinese nationals staying illegally in country detained: Officials

Fourteen Chinese nationals, including a woman, were detained on Wednesday here for allegedly staying in the country illegally since 2020, police officials here said.

They all worked for a private company in Noida's Phase 2 and possessed valid passports but their business visas had expired, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajesh S said.

''The 14 Chinese nationals were detained by the Sector 49 police station team. The local intelligence unit had information that their visas had expired in 2020 but they had overstayed,'' the officer said.

The DCP said these detained people are not linked to a recent case in Greater Noida where another Chinese national who was staying illegally in India since 2020. PTI KIS RDK RDK

