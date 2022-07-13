Left Menu

NIA court in Ernakulam convicts three in ISIS Valapattanam case

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI) A special court in Ernakulam convicted three in the ISIS Valapattanam case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Wednesday.

Updated: 13-07-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 23:08 IST
NIA court in Ernakulam convicts three in ISIS Valapattanam case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI) A special court in Ernakulam convicted three in the ISIS Valapattanam case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Wednesday. The court on Tuesday announced the conviction of the three persons accused of providing support to ISIS.

Those convicted are identified as Midlaj, Abdul Razak and Hamsa. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Thursday. "Those convicted were members of the proscribed terrorist organization and were attempting to travel out of India to join ISIS/Daish in Syria to fight for their cause," the NIA said.

The case was initially registered on October 25, 2017, at Valapattanam police station in Kerala and was taken over for investigation by the NIA on December 16, 2017. After a thorough investigation, a chargesheet was filed by the NIA on April 21, 2018, against four accused persons. (ANI)

