Two dead after helicopter crashes off Greek island of Samos

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 02:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 02:54 IST
Two people died on Wednesday after a helicopter fighting a forest fire on the Greek island of Samos crashed into the sea, a Greek coast guard official said.

Two others on board the helicopter have been rescued, the coast guard said. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.

The aircraft had been leased by the government to fight forest fires, the fire brigade said.

