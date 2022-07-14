Left Menu

Man wounded in knife attack over parking brawl

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 10:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A brawl over parking led to a man wounding another with a knife in the Park Street area of the city, police said.

After two rounds of heated argument over the issue at Park Lane near Mallick Bazar on Wednesday, the suspect followed the man, who was driving a four wheeler, an officer said. He blocked the road under Park Station police station area with his two-wheeler and attacked the Beniapukur resident with a knife, wounding him on his face, the official said.

The suspect was nabbed after a search in the area. The victim has got 11 stitches on his face, following which he was discharged from the hospital, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

