SC seeks UP's reply on compliance of stay order related to SP MLA Azam Khan’s Jauhar University

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the Uttar Pradesh governments response on compliance of its order by which it had stayed the bail condition imposed on Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan that land adjoining Jauhar University campus will be attached in an alleged enemy property grabbing case.Khan alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government has not removed barbed wire fence from the university in Rampur, despite stay order and as a result it cannot function properly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 11:34 IST
SC seeks UP's reply on compliance of stay order related to SP MLA Azam Khan’s Jauhar University
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the Uttar Pradesh government's response on compliance of its order by which it had stayed the bail condition imposed on Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan that land adjoining Jauhar University campus will be attached in an alleged enemy property grabbing case.

Khan alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government has not removed the barbed wire fence from the university in Rampur, despite the stay order and as a result, it cannot function properly. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwala said that the state government will file its response by July 19 and listed the matter for further hearing on July 22. On May 27, a vacation bench of the top court stayed the Allahabad High Court's bail condition imposed on Khan directing the District Magistrate of Rampur to take possession of the land attached to the Jauhar University campus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

