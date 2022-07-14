Ukraine says Russian missile strike kills two in Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia
Firefighters were on the scene after fires spread to a parking lot and about 50 vehicles were ablaze, he said. "There are wounded and dead, among them a small child," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
At least two civilians including a child were killed and six wounded in a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday, police said.
National police chief Ihor Klymenko, citing preliminary information, said three missiles had hit an office block and damaged nearby residential buildings. Firefighters were on the scene after fires spread to a parking lot and about 50 vehicles were ablaze, he said.
"There are wounded and dead, among them a small child," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?" The Russian defense ministry did not immediately comment on the reports from Vinnytsia. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, has denied deliberately targeting civilians.
