Ukraine, the United Nations, and Turkey hailed progress at talks aiming to resume Black Sea grain exports blocked by Russia and ease the risk of starvation faced by millions, but an end to the war remained far off as heavy shelling continued on Thursday. ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY

* Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday attacked the United States and Britain for helping train Ukraine's armed forces, calling it part of "hybrid warfare" being waged by NATO countries against Russia. * U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine was causing a negative spillover around the world and Russian officials had no place at this week's meeting of the Group of 20 major economies in Indonesia.

* The United States called on Russia to release Ukrainians it has forced out of their home country and allow outside observers, citing reports Moscow was putting Ukrainian children up for adoption and "disappearing" thousands of others. * Ukraine's top war crimes prosecutor and European judicial authorities met on Thursday to coordinate investigations into atrocities during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, warning that a failure to do so would embolden autocrats.

FIGHTING * Three Russian missiles slammed into the heart of the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday, killing 12 people including a small child, and wounding 25, the State Emergency Service said.

* Ukrainian forces hit two military checkpoints and a landing pad on Thursday in the second strike this week on a Russian-held area in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said. The attack on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region killed 13 "occupiers", Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa regional administration, quoted the Operational Command South as saying. He cited no evidence for the death toll. * Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)