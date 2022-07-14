U.S. basketball player Griner back in Russian court for drugs charges hearing
U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner returned to a Russian court on Thursday for the third hearing in her trial on drug charges for which she could face up to a decade in prison.
At a session last week Griner pled guilty to carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil but said she did not intend to break the law.
