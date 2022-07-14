U.S. basketball player Griner back in Russian court for drugs charges hearing

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner returned to a Russian court on Thursday for the third hearing in her trial on drug charges for which she could face up to a decade in prison.

At a session last week Griner pled guilty to carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil but said she did not intend to break the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)