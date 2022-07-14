DoJ expected to file antitrust lawsuit against Google in weeks - Bloomberg News
The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google in weeks over its advertising technology business, a Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Thursday. (https://bit.ly/3aJOp6x)
Google and the DoJ did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
