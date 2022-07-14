Left Menu

Congress leader, wife booked for harassing Dalit woman teacher

An FIR was lodged here against the district president of the Congress and his wife for allegedly harassing a Dalit woman teacher by making an obscene video of her. Tired of the harassment, the teacher started living at a rented house at some other place but Patel did not leave her there either and continued to threaten her, the woman claimed.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 14-07-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 22:05 IST
Congress leader, wife booked for harassing Dalit woman teacher
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was lodged here against the district president of the Congress and his wife for allegedly harassing a Dalit woman teacher by making an obscene video of her. Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said the case against Congress district president Virendra Patel and his wife was registered under the SC/ST Act. Patel has termed the allegations made by the teacher as baseless. In her complaint, the teacher said she lived in a rented room in the accused’s house and used to teach their children.

Patel tried to have an illicit relation and threatened her when she objected to it, the complaint said. Patel secretly made a video of the teacher taking a bath and started pressuring her for marriage by threatening to make the it viral, said the SP.

The victim also informed Patel's wife about it but she did not help, said the SP. Tired of the harassment, the teacher started living at a rented house at some other place but Patel did not leave her there either and continued to threaten her, the woman claimed. PTI COR CDN RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
2
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022