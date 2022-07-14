Congress leader, wife booked for harassing Dalit woman teacher

An FIR was lodged here against the district president of the Congress and his wife for allegedly harassing a Dalit woman teacher by making an obscene video of her. Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said the case against Congress district president Virendra Patel and his wife was registered under the SC/ST Act. Patel has termed the allegations made by the teacher as baseless. In her complaint, the teacher said she lived in a rented room in the accused’s house and used to teach their children.

Patel tried to have an illicit relation and threatened her when she objected to it, the complaint said. Patel secretly made a video of the teacher taking a bath and started pressuring her for marriage by threatening to make the it viral, said the SP.

The victim also informed Patel's wife about it but she did not help, said the SP. Tired of the harassment, the teacher started living at a rented house at some other place but Patel did not leave her there either and continued to threaten her, the woman claimed. PTI COR CDN RDK

