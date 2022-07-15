Left Menu

Defense minister Rajnath Singh launches stealth frigate

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 14:39 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh launched the P17A stealth frigate Dunagiri, built by PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, onto the river Hooghly in Kolkata on Friday.

P17A ships are guided-missile frigates.

In his address before the launch, Singh said that such launch of ships by Indian shipyards signifies the advancement of self-reliance of the country.

He said that India is doing as much as possible to be with neighboring Sri Lanka in its time of crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

