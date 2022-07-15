Left Menu

Youth held for raping girl in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-07-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 14:56 IST
representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old man, hailing from neighbouring Malappuram district, has been arrested based on a complaint of allegedly raping a girl, police said on Friday.

The Mavoor police here said Azharuddhin, a native of Aavil beach in Parappanangadi of Malappuram district, was booked under provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday and has been remanded to judicial custody.

As per the victim's complaint, the accused, who established contact with the girl through social media, came to her house here and sexually abused her.

The accused had earlier received money from the girl under the pretext of a medical emergency of his friend, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

