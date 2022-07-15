Left Menu

Vasai landslide: Developer of chawl where boulder fell held for culpable homicide

Police have arrested the developer of a chawl on which a boulder recently fell after a landslide in Vasai town of Maharashtras Palghar district, in which a man and his teenage daughter were killed, an official said on Friday. The accused, identified as Mantu Singh, the owner of Mitva Realty, was arrested from suburban Kandivali on Thursday night for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 15-07-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 17:39 IST
Vasai landslide: Developer of chawl where boulder fell held for culpable homicide
Representative Image
Police have arrested the developer of a chawl on which a boulder recently fell after a landslide in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, in which a man and his teenage daughter were killed, an official said on Friday. The accused, identified as Mantu Singh, the owner of Mitva Realty, was arrested from suburban Kandivali on Thursday night for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, he said. The father-daughter duo died while two of their family members were injured early on Wednesday when a boulder loosened by a landslide fell on their house located in a chawl at Waghralpada in the Rajoli area of Vasai city amid rains. The deceased were identified as Amit Jitendra Singh (35) and Roshni (14), officials. Police had registered two FIRs in connection with the incident.

In one of the FIRs, Mary Felix Gracias, Shailendra Nishad, Ratnesh D Pandey, and Anilkumar Dubey were charged with sections of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966, he said.

The other FIR was against Mitzva Realty representatives Ajit Raisaheb Singh, Mantu Singh, and others. They were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the MRTP Act.

''Following the registration of the FIR, the police were on the lookout for the accused and arrested Mantu Singh from Kandivali based on a tip-off. Immediately after the incident, Singh had fled to Vapi in Gujarat and switched off his mobile before he finally returned to Kandivali,'' the official said. ''He had allegedly constructed the shawls in the locality and either rented it out or sold,'' the official of the Crime Unit-II of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said.

