Left Menu

Man commits suicide after gunning down his wife, 2 minor daughters

A 40-year-old businessman allegedly shot himself dead after gunning down his wife and two minor daughters over huge losses in his business, police said on Friday, The incident took place on Friday at a house in northeast Delhis Jafrabad area, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 18:13 IST
Man commits suicide after gunning down his wife, 2 minor daughters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old businessman allegedly shot himself dead after gunning down his wife and two minor daughters over huge losses in his business, police said on Friday, The incident took place on Friday at a house in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, they said. The deceased, identified as Israr, was into the business of jeans and faced a huge loss in it, they said. According to a preliminary inquiry, it has been revealed that Israr first intoxicated his wife and two minor daughters aged eight and nine years and then shot them dead before gunning down himself inside his house.

The bodies were found on the fourth floor of the building. Parents and other members of the family are living in the same building, a senior police official said. The couple has left behind two minor sons aged 4 and 13 years respectively, he said. The pistol used to shoot his family and himself has been recovered from the spot, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022