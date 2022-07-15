Huge quantities of drugs seized, five arrested in Assam

Huge quantities of heroin and cannabis, worth over Rs four crore, were seized and five people arrested from Assam's Karimganj and Karbi Anglong districts, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, Karimganj police stepped up patrolling along the Assam-Mizoram border and intercepted a vehicle coming from the neighbouring state at Baraigram under Patharkandi police station of the district late on Thursday night.

During a search of the vehicle, 477 gm of heroin, packed in 39 soap boxes and hidden inside the fuel tank and in a secret chamber in the mudguard of the vehicle was seized.

One person was arrested in this connection and the seized drugs were estimated to be worth over Rs three crore in the international market, police said.

In another incident, a joint team of police and CRPF seized 477 kg of cannabis from a vehicle, coming from Dimapur in neighbouring Nagaland, at Khakrajan under Barpathar police station in Karbi Anglong district on Friday.

The vehicle had a sticker 'Army on Duty' pasted on it but the police on suspicion carried out a search and recovered 46 packets of cannabis from the hood of the truck.

One person was arrested in this connection.

The value of the seized contraband was estimated to be over Rs 50 lakh, police said. A police team seized around 122.22 gm of heroin, hidden in soap boxes, and around Rs 5,000 from two persons, coming in a motorbike from Dimapur in neighbouring Nagaland, at Dokmoka in Karbi Anglong district during routine patrolling on Thursday evening.

The police claimed that the seized heroin will be worth around Rs 80 lakh in the international market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)