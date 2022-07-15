Left Menu

3 injured as truck hits bike in Delhi

The injured have been identified as Sonu 20, Kunal 21 and 3 Farukh 18, all residents of Sultanpuri here, they said, adding that they were admitted to a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.The accident took place in outer Delhis Raj Park area, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 19:17 IST
3 injured as truck hits bike in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were injured after a truck allegedly hit their motorcycle on Friday morning, police said. The driver of the truck has been arrested, they said. The injured have been identified as Sonu (20), Kunal (21) and (3) Farukh (18), all residents of Sultanpuri here, they said, adding that they were admitted to a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

The accident took place in outer Delhi's Raj Park area, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said information was received from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital about the accident. The police reached the hospital and met the injured persons. In their statements, the injured men stated that they were going towards a petrol pump in Mangol Puri Phase-1 on their bike when a truck having a Punjab registration number hit the two-wheeler from behind following which they fell and got injured, the senior police officer said.

''We have registered a case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (Causing hurt by an act which endangers human life, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was taken up,'' he said. During investigation, the truck was seized and the driver, Aligarh-resident Laxman Singh has been arrested, he added. The details of the owner of vehicle is being verified, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022