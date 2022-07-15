Biden lands in Saudi Arabia, latest stage of Middle East trip
Reuters | Jeddah | Updated: 15-07-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 20:34 IST
U.S President Joe Biden landed on Friday in Saudi Arabia, where U.S. officials said he would discuss a range of issues including energy security with Saudi and other Gulf leaders.
Biden flew in from Israel aboard Air Force One, landing in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah
