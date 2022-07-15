Biden welcomed to Saudi Arabia by governor of Mecca region
Reuters | Jeddah | Updated: 15-07-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 20:56 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
U.S. President Joe Biden was welcomed on Friday on arrival in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah by the regional governor, at the start of a visit to the kingdom that is part of a Middle East tour, Saudi state television Al Ekhbariya reported.
Biden was greeted by Prince Khalid al-Faisal, the governor of Mecca province, where the Red Sea port city of Jeddah is located. Other people in the Saudi greeting party including the Saudi ambassador to the United States, Reema bint Bandar Al Saud.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Middle East
- Red Sea
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Jeddah
- United States
- Saudi
- Reema
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Capitol riot panel subpoenas White House counsel under Trump
Shifting U.S. abortion landscape: What you need to know right now
U.S. watchdog to audit FAA oversight of Boeing 737, 787 production
Sweden, Finland's decision to join NATO will make us more secure: Joe Biden
Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks vulnerable groups; Sanofi caps out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for uninsured U.S. patients and more