Left Menu

Ukraine regional governor says Russian missiles kill 3, injure 15 in Dnipro

"We are determining the extent of the destruction." The Ukrainian military shot down four of the six missiles fired at the city and region in an evening attack, he added.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 03:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 03:35 IST
Ukraine regional governor says Russian missiles kill 3, injure 15 in Dnipro

At least three people were killed and 15 injured following a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro Friday, the regional governor, Valentyn Reznychenko, said.

"The rockets hit an industrial plant and a busy street next to it," Rezynchenko said on his Facebook page. "We are determining the extent of the destruction." The Ukrainian military shot down four of the six missiles fired at the city and region in an evening attack, he added. The Ukrainian air force said the Russians fired X-101 missiles from Tupolev-95MS strategic aircraft in the northern part of the Caspian Sea. It said the missiles had a range of 5,500 kilometers and a speed of 720 kilometers per hour.

The dead included a city bus driver, a local transportation official said on his Facebook page. "The man had finished his work day and was headed to the depot to go back to work at 5 a.m. tomorrow. He didn't make it," Ivan Vasyuchkov wrote. "Two children have been left without a father. A really young guy, my age, he still had so much time to live. There are simply no words," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022