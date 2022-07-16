Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 15:45 IST
Anti-trafficking bill to be introduced in monsoon session of Parliament
  • India

A bill that seeks to prevent and combat trafficking, especially of women and children, will be introduced in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament beginning Monday.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022, will be introduced for consideration and passing in the Parliament.

The Bill seeks to prevent and combat trafficking of persons, especially woman and children, to provide care, protection, assistance and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights, and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them, and ensure prosecution of offenders.

According to the draft bill, a person found guilty of trafficking can be imprisoned for a term not less than seven years that may extend to 10 years.

The convict shall also be liable to a fine not less than Rs 1 lakh that may extend up to Rs 5 lakh. Severe punishment has been proposed for offences classified as aggravated forms of trafficking.

Several anti-human trafficking activists and NGOs have been pushing for the early passage of the bill in Parliament.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to run from July 18 and continue till August 12.

