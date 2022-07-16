J&K: ITBP jawan shoots 3 colleagues before killing self at camp in J&K

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawan Saturday fired at his three colleagues before shooting himself dead at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The incident took place around 3:30 pm at the Devika Ghat community centre in the district.

Constable Bhupendra Singh shot at his colleagues, leading to bullet injuries to a head constable and two constables, a senior ITBP officer said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, and are out of danger, he said. Singh later shot himself from his INSAS service rifle and he died on the spot, the officer said.

The jawan belonged to the 8th battalion of the force and was presently deputed to the 'F' company of the 2nd ad-hoc battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for security duties.

Preliminary inputs suggest some altercation took place between the jawans, but the exact cause that led to the incident is still being probed, the official said.

A court of inquiry has been ordered by the border guarding force, he said. The ITBP is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain of the country.

The incident comes a day after an Army jawan shot himself fatally after killing another colleague and injuring two others in Poonch district of the Union territory. PTI NES CORR AB SRY

