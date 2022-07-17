Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered Russian military units operating in all areas of Ukraine to step up their operations in order to prevent strikes on eastern Ukraine and other territories controlled by Russia. * A Russian missile strike hit the northeast Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region, killing three people including a woman of 70, and wounding three more, the regional governor said.

Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in "all operational areas". FIGHTING

* Two people were killed in Nikopol when heavy Russian rocket attacks hit the southern Ukrainian town, the emergency services and regional governor said. * Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered Russian military units operating in all areas of Ukraine to step up their operations in order to prevent strikes on eastern Ukraine and other territories controlled by Russia.

* A Russian missile strike hit the northeast Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region, killing three people including a woman of 70, and wounding three more, the regional governor said. * Russian said its armed forces destroyed a factory in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro that produced parts for Tochka-U ballistic missiles.

* Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts. ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY

* G20 finance chiefs pledged to address global food insecurity and rising debt but remained divided over member Russia's invasion. QUOTES

* "Three people lost their lives, why? What for? Because Putin went mad?" said Raisa Shapoval, 83, sitting in the ruins of her home in Chuhuiv. (Compiled by William Mallard)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

