Wife registers case against husband for raping daughter: Police

A wife has registered a case against her husband for allegedly raping their daughter, police said here on Sunday.

The Circle officer of Khaga Sanjay Kumar Singh said that a woman from the Khaga police station area on Saturday had registered a case against her 45-year-old husband for raping their minor daughter. Singh said that the incident took place on Friday afternoon when the woman was sowing paddy in a farm field, and her husband who was in the house, took their 13-year-old daughter on the roof, and allegedly raped her. The CO said that the accused person is absconding, and efforts are on to nab him. He added that the girl has been sent for medical examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)