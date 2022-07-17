Left Menu

Woman, 70, stabbed to death by 'alcoholic' son in UP village

PTI | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 17-07-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 18:41 IST
Woman, 70, stabbed to death by 'alcoholic' son in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her 32-year-old son in a village under Mehdawal Police Station area here on Sunday, police said.

Pramod Shukla has been arrested for stabbing his 70-year-old mother, Vimala Devi, to death in Ekla Shukla village, Sant Kabir Nagar Superintendent of Police Sonam Kumar said. The officer said that the accused is an alcoholic and his wife had left him because of it.

Pramod had a fight with his mother over her calling his wife to return to the house, and in anger, he stabbed her with a knife and killed her, Kumar said.

Vimala Devi's body was sent for post mortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022