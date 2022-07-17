Woman, 70, stabbed to death by 'alcoholic' son in UP village

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her 32-year-old son in a village under Mehdawal Police Station area here on Sunday, police said.

Pramod Shukla has been arrested for stabbing his 70-year-old mother, Vimala Devi, to death in Ekla Shukla village, Sant Kabir Nagar Superintendent of Police Sonam Kumar said. The officer said that the accused is an alcoholic and his wife had left him because of it.

Pramod had a fight with his mother over her calling his wife to return to the house, and in anger, he stabbed her with a knife and killed her, Kumar said.

Vimala Devi's body was sent for post mortem, he added.

