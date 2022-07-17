Left Menu

Teenagers, woman throw themselves before moving train in Hisar

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 17-07-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 19:11 IST
Teenagers, woman throw themselves before moving train in Hisar
  • Country:
  • India

A woman, about 40 years old, and two minors allegedly killed themselves by jumping in front of a train, police said on Sunday.

The three killed themselves jumping in front of a Jaipur-bound train near Surya Nagar railway crossing on Saturday night, they said.

The woman threw herself before the train with a girl, about 16 years old, and a boy, aged about 14 years, they said. Their identities have not been established so far, said police.

The incident was first reported to the station master by the driver of the train, Government Railway Police (GRP), SHO, Hisar, Naresh Kumar said.

The train proceeded for its destination after a brief halt, he said.

On receiving the information, the Railway Police reached the spot and sent the bodies of the three to the Hisar Civil Hospital mortuary after conducting a preliminary investigation.

Police said investigations were on to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the reason behind the act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022