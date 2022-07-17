Teenagers, woman throw themselves before moving train in Hisar

A woman, about 40 years old, and two minors allegedly killed themselves by jumping in front of a train, police said on Sunday.

The three killed themselves jumping in front of a Jaipur-bound train near Surya Nagar railway crossing on Saturday night, they said.

The woman threw herself before the train with a girl, about 16 years old, and a boy, aged about 14 years, they said. Their identities have not been established so far, said police.

The incident was first reported to the station master by the driver of the train, Government Railway Police (GRP), SHO, Hisar, Naresh Kumar said.

The train proceeded for its destination after a brief halt, he said.

On receiving the information, the Railway Police reached the spot and sent the bodies of the three to the Hisar Civil Hospital mortuary after conducting a preliminary investigation.

Police said investigations were on to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the reason behind the act.

