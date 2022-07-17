Left Menu

Six injured in attacks by lioness in Gujarat's Amreli

PTI | Amreli | Updated: 17-07-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 21:26 IST
Six injured in attacks by lioness in Gujarat's Amreli
  • India

A lioness injured six persons in separate attacks in Gujarat's Amreli district on Sunday, an official from the forest department said The incidents occurred in Babarkot village under Jafrabad forest range, with three persons getting injured in the morning and an equal number in an attack in the evening by a roadside, Jayant Patel, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Shetrunji division), said.

''The attacks have been carried out by the same lioness and efforts are on to trap it. The injured were referred to hospitals and some have been discharged post primary treatment,'' he added.

Former Rajula MLA Hira Solanki, meanwhile, issued a video statement asking people not to venture out in the vicinity of Babrakot unless it is an emergency.

He said the forest department was taking efforts to rescue the lioness from the area.

