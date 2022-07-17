Nadda lauds PM Modi's visionary leadership on India administering 200 cr vaccines

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday lauded the visionary leadership and farsightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and party cadres on making India's COVID vaccination programme the largest and fastest vaccination programme in the world. "Today is a very happy day for all of us. India achieved the feat of administering 2 billion COVID vaccine doses today. It is a matter of great happiness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has fought the battle since the first day. Today we all should congratulate our Prime Minister and thank him. Under his leadership, today 130 crore countrymen are fighting COVID."

India achieved the feat of 2 billion COVID vaccine doses on Sunday, a journey which took 18 months since its commencement, it's time to look back at the timelines leading to the achievement of this feat. The BJP president further said, "Earlier it would take 20-30 years for a vaccine to reach the country, but now, under the leadership of PM Modi and with his support, the Indian scientist has developed not only one but two vaccines in the time span of nine months, thus making it the world's largest and fastest vaccination drive."

Congratulating the party workers, he said, "In the time of the pandemic, the BJP health workers, joined the vaccination program and made this a success. Now 200 crore vaccinations have been administered including double doses. For this, I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership." "During the pandemic, the BJP prepared 11 lakh health workers, wherein they were given special training to fight coronavirus infection and prevent its spread," he added.

The Cabinet has decided that from July 15, we will administer booster doses to all the people above 15 years free of cost and for this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will send its workers to all the members of the Parliament, to all the members of the Legislative Assembly, to all the Zilla Parishads. The BJP Chief informed that 11 lakh workers were given the responsibility to administer the free-of-cost booster dose to as many individuals (of age group more than 15 years) in the country as possible, by visiting door-to-door and ensuring that no person is left, within 75 days to mark the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)