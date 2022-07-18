Left Menu

2 Army personnel killed in accidental grenade blast along LOC in J-K's Poonch

Two army officers were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Defence Public Relations Office informed on Monday.

ANI | Mendhar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-07-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 10:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Two army officers were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Defence Public Relations Office informed on Monday. During the treatment, one army officer and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) succumbed to their injuries.

"Last night, an accidental grenade blast occurred in Mendhar Sector, Dist Poonch when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control. The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers. During the treatment, one officer and one JCO succumbed to their injuries," said PRO Defence Jammu. According to the Defence PRO, the blast occurred along the Line of Control (LOC) on Sunday night, when the Army troops were performing their duties, thus injuring them.

All the injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to Udhampur via helicopter. As per the reports, one officer and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) succumbed to the injuries.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

