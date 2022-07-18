Left Menu

Top Israeli general, in first Morocco visit, to explore defence deals

The Moroccan rapprochement with Israel followed its normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, pacts that Washington, seeking closer cooperation among its allies to offset a rising Iran, dubbed the "Abraham Accords". Israel and Morocco established low-level relations in the 1990s but these had been suspended after a Palestinian uprising against Israel erupted in 2000.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-07-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 13:54 IST
Top Israeli general, in first Morocco visit, to explore defence deals
  • Country:
  • Israel

The chief of Israel's armed forces will visit Morocco on Monday in the highest-level public engagement between the countries, which upgraded ties in 2020 under a U.S. diplomatic drive.

While Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi's trip has been showcased by Israel as part of emerging defence cooperation with the North African country, Rabat has also been trying to broker improved conditions for the Palestinians. "One of the subjects that will be discussed (in Morocco) this week will be knowledge-sharing, training - the ability to train together in joint manoeuvres - weapons development, the transfer of know-how and perhaps also of weaponry," Israeli military spokesman Brigadier-General Ran Kochav told Ynet TV.

There was no immediate comment from Rabat. The Moroccan rapprochement with Israel followed its normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, pacts that Washington, seeking closer cooperation among its allies to offset a rising Iran, dubbed the "Abraham Accords".

Israel and Morocco established low-level relations in the 1990s but these had been suspended after a Palestinian uprising against Israel erupted in 2000. The upgrade of ties in 2020, which remains short of full normalisation, has brought direct flights between the countries and a range of bilateral deals. "Not everything is about security," Israeli Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli told Reuters in an interview about relations with Morocco. "There are wide interests that we have together and we share."

She credited Morocco with mediating a deal to permanently open a border crossing from Jordan to the Israeli-occupied West Bank that is important for Palestinian traffic and said she was in talks with Rabat about other infrastructure projects. "Morocco is the player that is able to bring everyone together, to soften everybody's hardships around whatever issue there is," Michaeli said. "They just have a way of speaking to everyone in a way that gets them around the table and gets them to cooperate."

The Israeli military said it hosted a Moroccan commando unit for a multi-nation exercise in July 2021, established direct military ties with Rabat in March 2022 and, last month, hosted Moroccan top brass to agree on a year-long joint work programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022