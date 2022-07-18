German govt working urgently to find Uniper solution - Econ Min spokesperson

The German government is working with Uniper and its Finnish parent company to find ways to assist the troubled utility, a German Economy Ministry spokesperson said.

"We are in contact with Uniper, with Fortum, with all involved parties, and all are working urgently to find a solution," the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin, without giving further details.

