German govt working urgently to find Uniper solution - Econ Min spokesperson
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-07-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 16:04 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German government is working with Uniper and its Finnish parent company to find ways to assist the troubled utility, a German Economy Ministry spokesperson said.
"We are in contact with Uniper, with Fortum, with all involved parties, and all are working urgently to find a solution," the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin, without giving further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uniper's Finnish owner should contribute to its rescue, German economy minister says
Finland, Germany make progress in Uniper talks, Finnish minister says
Finnish minister to negotiate with Germany over Uniper - official
Finnish minister to negotiate with Germany over Uniper, government official says
Finnish minister to negotiate with Germany over Uniper, government official says