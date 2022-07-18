Left Menu

Ukraine to Russia: humanitarian law must apply to foreigners fighting for Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 19:18 IST
Ukraine's foreign ministry accused Russia on Monday of treating Ukrainian prisoners of war illegally and using them for political purposes, and demanded humane treatment of captured foreigners fighting for Ukraine. It urged Russia to adhere strictly to the provisions of international humanitarian law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions which define international legal standards for humanitarian treatment.

It said "all foreign citizens and stateless persons" fighting for Ukraine on Ukrainian territory had been voluntarily accepted for military service, and that international humanitarian law should apply to them. (Reportign by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

