Russian attack hits Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, causing casualties - mayor
A Russian attack hit the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, causing casualties, the city's mayor said on Facebook. Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko gave no details of the casualties. A photograph posted on his and the city council's Facebook pages showed a residential building on fire.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:05 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
