Maha: Fire breaks out at cloth godown in Bhiwandi, no casualties

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 17:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a cloth godown in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, and no casualties were reported, a civic official said. The blaze erupted at a godown, located near a school and a petrol pump, in Rahanal village around 9 am, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

A fire engine with firemen of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation was pressed into service and the firefighting operation was underway, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

