India-China likely to see positive move on disengagement near Patrolling Point 15

In what could be a positive outcome of the India-China Corps Commanders' talks, it is emerging that both sides could possibly see disengagement of troops from Patrolling Point 15 in the near future.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:42 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In what could be a positive outcome of the India-China Corps Commanders' talks, it is emerging that both sides could possibly see disengagement of troops from Patrolling Point 15 in the near future. Sources told ANI that during the 16th round of Corps Commander-level talks held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control, some positive movement has been agreed upon between the two sides on the disengagement issue.

They said that it is likely that the Indian side could move from the friction point southeast towards the Karam Singh Hill feature while the Chinese could move north towards the point 5170 hill feature located on their side of the LAC. Since May 2020, when the Chinese military tried to aggressively change the status quo on LAC in eastern Ladakh, both sides have been deployed opposite each other near Patrolling Point 15 which has emerged as a friction point.

India has been looking at complete disengagement of troops from the friction points and moving back troops to the pre-May, 2020 situation in the entire sector. The last disengagement of troops on the LAC took place a year ago which led to the limited resolution of the standoff at Patrol Point 17A in Gogra. India and China also disengaged troops from both banks of Pangong Tso.

The Indian Army responded strongly to the Chinese aggression in 2020 and moved multiple formations toward the Ladakh sector to bolster its preparedness. The Army has now allotted the Mathura-based 1 Strike Corps to the Northern borders while formations from all around the sector are holding their summer exercises there to keep a check on the People's Liberation Army's activities across the Line of Actual Control. (ANI)

