Seer climbs atop mobile tower, demands ban on stone mining in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

A seer climbed atop a mobile tower in Bharatpur's Deeg on Tuesday morning and refused come down until a ban is imposed on stone mining in the area. Efforts to convince him to come down are going on, police said on Tuesday evening. Khoh Station House Officer Vinod Kumar said Narayan Das and some some other seers had been protesting over the demand for the past a few days.

Das climbed atop the tower in the morning to press for his demand, Kumar said, adding that efforts are being made to convince him to come down.

''We arranged to send water and some fruits to Das through a man. He is still on the tower, adamant on the demand,'' he said.

Das is at a height of around 35 feet, the SHO said. A net was also spread around the tower as a precautionary measure. SP Shyam Singh and other officers are on the spot. District Collector Alok Ranjan and other officers tried to convince the agitating saints on their demands.

''Rounds of talks are being held continuously,'' the SHO said.

Meanwhile, Bharatpur Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma issued an order to suspend mobile internet services in Pahari, Kaman, Nagar and Sikari till 12 pm on Wednesday.

Verma said the agitation of the seers had been going on for the past several days and the district administration held talks with them on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)