Man arrested with country-made pistol in Jammu
The police have arrested a man with a country-made-pistol in Jammu on Tuesday, officials said. During a routine check, a pistol was recovered from 24-year old Akshay Kumar, who runs a drug rehabilitation centre at Gharota in the name of Ayodhya foundation, they said.
He was arrested and a case under the Arms Act has been registered, officials added.
