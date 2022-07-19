Former UK finance minister Sunak wins fourth round leadership contest vote
Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the fourth round of voting in the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.
Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the contest.
