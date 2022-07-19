Left Menu

Former UK finance minister Sunak wins fourth round leadership contest vote

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:33 IST
Former UK finance minister Sunak wins fourth round leadership contest vote
Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the fourth round of voting in the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the contest.

