Left Menu

Haryana Assembly Speaker accepts Cong MLA Surender Panwar's plea to withdraw resignation

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday accepted Congress MLA Surender Panwars plea to withdraw his resignation.The Sonipat MLA, who recently claimed he was receiving threat calls, had sent his resignation to the Speaker last week. He withdrew it on Monday after meeting Gupta.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-07-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 22:18 IST
Haryana Assembly Speaker accepts Cong MLA Surender Panwar's plea to withdraw resignation
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday accepted Congress MLA Surender Panwar's plea to withdraw his resignation.

The Sonipat MLA, who recently claimed he was receiving threat calls, had sent his resignation to the Speaker last week. He withdrew it on Monday after meeting Gupta. According to a statement issued here, Panwar met the Speaker again this evening at the assembly secretariat and formally submitted an application withdrawing his resignation.

Gupta accepted the plea with immediate effect.

According to the rules, any member of the House can withdraw his or her resignation before it is accepted by the Speaker.

Asked why he had resigned, Panwar told reporters on Monday that it was due to personal reasons. He added that he was feeling pressured after his family also started receiving threats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
3
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
4
Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022