Twitter, Musk head to October trial over $44 bln deal
Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 22:18 IST
Twitter Inc's lawsuit seeking to hold Elon Musk to his $44 billion takeover will go to trial in October, a Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday, adopting a schedule closer to the proposal by the social media company. Twitter Inc and Musk laid out competing proposals for the trial date in court on Tuesday, with Musk pushing for a trial in February.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
