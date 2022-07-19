Twitter, Musk head to October trial over $44 bln deal

Twitter Inc's lawsuit seeking to hold Elon Musk to his $44 billion takeover will go to trial in October, a Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday, adopting a schedule closer to the proposal by the social media company. Twitter Inc and Musk laid out competing proposals for the trial date in court on Tuesday, with Musk pushing for a trial in February.

