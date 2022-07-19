Left Menu

Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking judicial inquiry into structure found in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-07-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking a judicial inquiry about a recently-found structure in the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi by a high court or a Supreme Court judge.

A Lucknow bench of the court comprising justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Subhash Vidyarhti passed the order on the plea moved by Sudhir Singh and others.

The bench had, on June 10, expressed reluctance to hear the PIL for want of territorial jurisdiction.

