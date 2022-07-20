Left Menu

Acid attack on woman, daughter in Kerala over boundary wall dispute

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-07-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 12:46 IST
Representative Image
  • India

Acid was thrown on a woman and her daughter by their neighbor in the city following a boundary wall dispute between them, police said adding that the accused is in custody presently.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, an officer of Kattakada police station said and added that the victim's statement was recorded by midnight and an FIR for an attempt to murder was lodged.

The victims' health is stable presently, he said.

Besides section 307 (attempt to murder), section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) as well as other relevant provisions of the IPC and SC/ST Act have also been added.

The accused woman is in custody presently and she would be questioned by the Kattakada DySP who is heading the investigation in the case.

Further details would be available after the DySP questions the accused, he said.

